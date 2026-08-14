CESC Ltd is quoting at Rs 166.85, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.46% in last one year as compared to a 2.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.79% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

CESC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 166.85, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 24345.3. The Sensex is at 77851.93, down 0.29%. CESC Ltd has risen around 2.02% in last one month.