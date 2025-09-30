CFF Fluid Control bags equipment supply contract from Indian Navy

CFF Fluid Control said that it has received the LOI for procurement of various equipments for P75 Project from Material Organisation (Indian Navy) and the value of this contract is approximately Rs 11.69 crore.

The said contract has to be executed by March 2026.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 30 September 2025.

CFF Fluid Control is engaged in the business of manufacturing, overhaul, repairs and maintenance of shipboard machinery, combat system, reference system, test facilities (pneu-mautic, hydraulic, electrical, electrical systems) for submarines and surface ships for Indian Navy.

The company had reported 39.6% YoY increase in net profit to Rs 23.85 crore on a 36.2% rise in net sales to Rs 145.56 crore in FY25 over FY24.