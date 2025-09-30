Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Aptus Pharma cures listing-day jitters with premium opening

BSE SME Aptus Pharma cures listing-day jitters with premium opening

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Shares of Aptus Pharma was trading at Rs 84 on the BSE, a premium of 20% compared with the issue price of Rs 70.

The scrip was listed at Rs 80.80, a premium of 15.43% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 3.96% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 84.84 and a low of Rs 80.80. About 8.18 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Aptus Pharma's IPO was subscribed 20.79 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2025 and it closed on 25 September 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 65 to 70 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 18,60,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding will diluted to 72.89% from 100% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure for office premises with furniture and industrial racks, working capital and general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, Aptus Pharma on 22 September 2025, raised Rs 1 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.44 lakh shares at Rs 70 each to 3 anchor investors.

Aptus Pharma is engaged in the marketing and distribution of finished pharmaceutical formulations. The company operates through a contract manufacturing model and does not own any manufacturing facilities. It has contract manufacturing agreements with seven manufacturing units, including formal loan and license agreements with two units. The remaining production is managed through informal arrangements based on purchase orders.

It offers a diverse range of pharmaceutical products across various therapeutic categories, including anti-infectives, gastrointestinal, antacids, anti-allergic and respiratory, nutritional supplements, pain management, neuro-psychiatric, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, lipid-lowering, and general wellness. These products are available in multiple dosage forms such as tablets, capsules, softgels, syrups, suspensions, injections, ointments, creams, balms, drops, lotions, vials, powders, gels, and sachets. As of 31 May 2025, the company had total 70 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 24.56 crore and net profit of Rs 3.10 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

