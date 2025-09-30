Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Sep 30 2025
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, AIA Engineering Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 September 2025.

Blue Dart Express Ltd registered volume of 9.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 57.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16517 shares. The stock rose 2.72% to Rs.5,730.00. Volumes stood at 21967 shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd clocked volume of 2.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60333 shares. The stock gained 3.04% to Rs.810.70. Volumes stood at 1.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd registered volume of 42.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.91% to Rs.9,985.00. Volumes stood at 11.6 lakh shares in the last session.

AIA Engineering Ltd registered volume of 4.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.16% to Rs.3,067.80. Volumes stood at 2.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Chemicals Ltd notched up volume of 24.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.37 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.12% to Rs.915.00. Volumes stood at 9.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Sep 30 2025

