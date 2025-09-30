Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE IFSC introduces zero-day-to-expiry (0DTE) options contracts on the Nifty 50 index

NSE IFSC introduces zero-day-to-expiry (0DTE) options contracts on the Nifty 50 index

Image
Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
The NSE International Exchange (NSE IFSC) has announced the launch of zero-day-to-expiry (0DTE) options contracts on the Nifty 50 index.

The exchange has introduced these contracts post the receipt of approval for the same from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA). Trading in these contracts will begin on 13 October 2025.

In an official statement released yesterday, the NSE IFSC said: 0DTE Option contracts shall have weekly expiry on each day of the week. These options contracts shall be introduced on each trading day with weekly expiry excluding NSEIX market holidays.

It further said that on the date of introduction of 0DTE contracts (October 13, 2025), five serial weekly expiry contracts will be available for trading.

On each trading day, the applicable 0DTE options contracts shall expire at 3.30 PM IST. Additionally, new 0DTE options contracts, as applicable, shall be made available for trading after 3.30 pm IST, ensuring that five serial weekly expiry contracts remain available for trading at all times.

In case the expiry of any 0DTE options contracts coincides with any existing contracts (weekly or monthly), no duplicate contract shall be generated. The same contract shall be treated as the 0DTE contract.

The settlement framework and related operational details will be issued separately by NSE IFSC Clearing Corporation (NSEICC).

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

