Torrent Power signs share subscription and shareholders' agreement

Torrent Power announced the signing of share subscription and shareholders' agreement amongst the company, ARS Steels & Alloy International Private (ARS) and Torrent Urja 14 (TU14) today i.e. 08 July 2024.

The purpose of the agreement is for supply of power from renewable energy sources by development and setting up upto 50 MWp Solar Power Generating Projects in Tamil Nadu through open access from the Project of TU14 to the production units of ARS.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp