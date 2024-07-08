Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Power signs share subscription and shareholders' agreement

Torrent Power signs share subscription and shareholders' agreement

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 6:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Torrent Power announced the signing of share subscription and shareholders' agreement amongst the company, ARS Steels & Alloy International Private (ARS) and Torrent Urja 14 (TU14) today i.e. 08 July 2024.

The purpose of the agreement is for supply of power from renewable energy sources by development and setting up upto 50 MWp Solar Power Generating Projects in Tamil Nadu through open access from the Project of TU14 to the production units of ARS.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nifty's five-year profit, market capitalisation growth move in sync

Budget 2024 must focus on tax relief to stimulate consumption: India Inc

PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog's ninth Governing Council meet on July 27

To help pilgrims, DoT upgrades telecom infrastructure for Amarnath Yatra

Sharing live location of accused in return for bail violates privacy: SC

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story