Board of Va Tech Wabag approves divestment of Wabag Romania

At meeting held on 08 July 2024

The Board of Va Tech Wabag at its meeting held on 08 July 2024 has approved the sale of 100% stake in Wabag Water Services S.R.L., Romania (Wabag Romania). The divestment is a part of the company's business strategy to optimise the group's structure and in line with the company's strategic focus to reduce exposure to European geographies.

Wabag Romania is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VA Tech Wabag GmbH, Austria (Wabag Austria), step down subsidiary of the company.

