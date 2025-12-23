CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 5,000 equity shares under ESOP

CG Power & Industrial Solutions has allotted 5,000 equity shares under ESOP on 23 December 2025. Consequently, on allotment of the above equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 3,14,97,15,218 to Rs. 3,14,97,25,218 comprising of 1,57,48,62,609 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News