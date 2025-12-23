Jio Financial Services invests Rs 50 cr in Jio Leasing Services

Jio Financial Services has allotted 5,00,00,000, 8.1% Optionally Convertible Preference shares of Rs. 10/- each of Jio Leasing Services (JLSL), wholly owned subsidiary, for cash at par, aggregating Rs. 50 crore. JLSL will utilise the amount to fund its business operations. The aggregate investment by the Company in JLSL till date is Rs.120.05 crore.

