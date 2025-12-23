Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jio Financial Services invests Rs 50 cr in Jio Leasing Services

Jio Financial Services invests Rs 50 cr in Jio Leasing Services

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Jio Financial Services has allotted 5,00,00,000, 8.1% Optionally Convertible Preference shares of Rs. 10/- each of Jio Leasing Services (JLSL), wholly owned subsidiary, for cash at par, aggregating Rs. 50 crore. JLSL will utilise the amount to fund its business operations. The aggregate investment by the Company in JLSL till date is Rs.120.05 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

