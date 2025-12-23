L&T Onshore secures major order from Bharat Petroleum Corporation

L&T's Hydrocarbon Onshore business vertical (L&T Onshore) has won a major order from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL). According to the company's project classification, the order is classified as 'major project' valued in the range of Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

The scope of work encompasses engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of a Linear Low-Density Polyethylene / High-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE / HDPE) Swing Unit comprising two trains of 575 KTPA each, at Bina in Madhya Pradesh.

To be executed by L&T Onshore on a Lump Sum Turnkey basis, it will be India's largest LLDPE / HDPE Swing Unit, setting a new benchmark in polyethylene production capacity.