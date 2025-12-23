Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Coal India accords in-principle approval for listing of Mahanadi Coalfields

Board of Coal India accords in-principle approval for listing of Mahanadi Coalfields

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
On 23 December 2025

The board of Coal India has through circular resolution has accorded in -principle approval for listing of Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL) and the same shall be communicated to Ministry of Coal for onward submission to DIPAM.

The proposed in-principle listing of MCL is subject to completion of various regulatory approvals.

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

