CG Power launches high-efficiency medium voltage induction motors 'Fluxtron'

CG Power and Industrial Solutions has launched 'Fluxtron'its most advanced, high-efficiency medium voltage induction motors. Designed to redefine energy efficiency, 'Fluxtron' marks a revolutionary step in sustainable industrial operations, empowering businesses to dramatically cut their carbon footprint while boosting productivity.

Engineered with cutting-edge technology, 'Fluxtron' motors set new industry benchmarks in reliability, energy efficiency, and durability. Built to withstand the harshest industrial environments, these motors deliver superior performance while significantly reducing energy consumption and operational costs. With minimal maintenance and seamless Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) compatibility, 'Fluxtron' ensures precision control of speed and torque, making industrial processes smarter and more adaptable.

Speaking on the landmark launch, Amar Kaul, MD & CEO, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, said: "'Fluxtron' is more than just a motorit's a movement. A movement towards a future where industries operate with maximum efficiency and minimal environmental impact. At CG, we are not just powering businesses; we are shaping a more sustainable world.

