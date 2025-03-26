Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor (Singapore) acquires balance 8.26% stake in The GO Corporation, Switzerland

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
TVS Motor (Singapore) (TVSM Singapore), the wholly owned subsidiary of TVS Motor Company, has today completed the acquisition of additional 8.26% of the share capital of The GO Corporation (GOAG), Switzerland from its existing shareholder for a total consideration of CHF 500,000.

Pursuant to the aforesaid acquisition, TVSM Singapore's holding in GOAG has increased to 100% and consequently has become a wholly owned subsidiary of TVSM Singapore and the Company.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

