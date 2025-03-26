Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor (Singapore) acquires further 30% stake in EBCO, UK

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
TVS Motor (Singapore), the wholly owned subsidiary of TVS Motor Company, has today acquired additional 30% of the share capital of EBCO, UK from its existing shareholder for a consideration of GBP 60,000.

Consequently, EBCO has become a wholly owned subsidiary of TVSM Singapore and the Company effective today.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

