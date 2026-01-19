CG Power spurts on bagging Rs 900-cr US data centre order

CG Power and Industrial Solutions soared 8.01% to Rs 592.40 after it has secured a landmark order worth Rs 900 crore ($99.2 million) from Tallgrass Integrated Logistics Solutions LLC, USA, for a large-scale data centre project in the United States.

The order marks CG Powers entry into the global data centre segment, one of the fastest-growing infrastructure verticals, and is the largest single order ever won by the company. It is a direct export order for the supply of power transformers.

Under the contract, CG Power will design and supply high-capacity power transformers engineered to meet the stringent reliability, efficiency and uptime requirements of hyperscale data centre applications. The execution of the order is scheduled over a delivery period of 12 to 20 months.

The supplies will be made on an FAS Mumbai Port basis, in line with Incoterms 2020, the company said in a statement. Amar Kaul, Global CEO & MD, said: This landmark order from Tallgrass is a strategic platform win for CG and marks our entry into the rapidly growing global data center vertical. It validates our capability to deliver globally benchmarked, mission-critical technology solutions from India, and reinforces our position as a trusted global partner in applications where reliability and performance are non-negotiable. The global shift toward cloud computing, AI, and digital infrastructure is fundamentally reshaping the power demand. We believe this win opens up a significant long-term opportunity pipeline in global data center projects, aligned with our global growth and margin-accretive expansion strategy.