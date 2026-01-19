Wipro skid after Q3 PAT drops 4% QoQ to Rs 3119 cr

Wipro tumbled 9.07% to Rs 243 after the company reported a 3.92% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,119 crore despite a 3.78% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 23,555.8 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 7% while revenue from operations increased 5.54% in Q3 FY26.

Adjusted for impact of labour code changes, net income for the quarter was Rs 3,360 crore ($374.3 million), increase of 3.6% QoQ and 0.3% YoY.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 6.59% YoY to Rs 3,145 crore during the quarter.

In dollar terms, Wipro's gross revenue for Q3 FY26 stood at $2,622 million, registering a increase of 3.8% QoQ and up 5.5% YoY. IT services segment revenue was at $2,635.4 million in Q3 FY26, marking the growth of 1.2% QoQ and 0.2% YoY. IT services operating margin for Q3 FY26 was 17.6%, expansion of 0.9% QoQ and 0.1% on YoY basis. Total bookings stood at $3,335 million in Q3 FY26, down 5.7% YoY in constant currency. Large deal bookings stood at $871 million in Q3 FY26, down 8.4% YoY in constant currency. The company said that its closing employee count in IT Services stood at 242,021 in Q3 FY26. Voluntary attrition was at 14.2% on a trailing 12-month basis.

Looking ahead, the company said that it expects revenue from IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,635 million to $2,688 million. This translates to sequential guidance of 0% to 2.0% in constant currency terms. Srini Pallia, CEO and managing director, said In Q3, we delivered broad-based growth in line with our expectations. As AI becomes a strategic imperative, Wipro Intelligence is emerging as a differentiator and contributed to several wins this quarter. We saw greater adoption of our AI-enabled platforms and solutions, scaled AI-led delivery through WINGS and WEGA, and expanded our innovation network across global locations.

Aparna Iyer, chief financial officer (CFO), said Our IT services operating margins at 17.6% expanded both sequentially and on a year-on-year basis. This is our best margin performance in last few years. Our continued focus on execution rigour also reflects in our strong operating cash flow of 135% of net income in Q3. We are also pleased to share that the Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share which will take the total payout for the year to $1.3 Billion. Meanwhile, the companys board declared a dividend of Rs 6 per share with a face value of Rs 2 each. The record date has been fixed as 27 January 2026 and dividend will be paid on 14 February 2026.