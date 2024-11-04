Challani Capital standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 59.09% to Rs 0.35 croreNet profit of Challani Capital rose 20.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 59.09% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.350.22 59 OPM %11.4340.91 -PBDT0.360.30 20 PBT0.360.30 20 NP0.360.30 20
