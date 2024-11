Super Sales India standalone net profit declines 88.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.10% to Rs 101.17 crore

Net profit of Super Sales India declined 88.44% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.10% to Rs 101.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 108.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.101.17108.906.9813.428.0718.171.6912.821.3811.94

