Chandrima Mercantiles standalone net profit rises 522.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 609.02% to Rs 57.36 crore

Net profit of Chandrima Mercantiles rose 522.06% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 609.02% to Rs 57.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.57.368.099.6611.375.790.925.790.924.230.68

