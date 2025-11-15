Aryavan Enterprise standalone net profit rises 112.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.38% to Rs 6.68 crore

Net profit of Aryavan Enterprise rose 112.00% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.38% to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.686.400.304.530.610.330.610.330.530.25

