Chartered Logistics reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.30 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.01% to Rs 22.08 croreNet profit of Chartered Logistics reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.01% to Rs 22.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.0818.87 17 OPM %9.695.09 -PBDT2.050.29 607 PBT1.52-0.22 LP NP1.30-0.22 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News