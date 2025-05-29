Checkpoint Trends reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.81% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Checkpoint Trends reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 46.81% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 55.75% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.250.470.501.1332.00-51.0612.002.650.08-0.240.060.030.08-0.240.050.020.06-0.230.030.03

