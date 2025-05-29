Crest Ventures standalone net profit rises 10.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.69% to Rs 36.42 crore

Net profit of Crest Ventures rose 10.16% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.69% to Rs 36.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.72% to Rs 78.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.47% to Rs 164.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 139.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

36.4224.33164.10139.6934.7655.7772.2065.688.077.7498.5969.457.316.9895.5866.454.884.4378.8249.66

