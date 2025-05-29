Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crest Ventures standalone net profit rises 10.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Crest Ventures standalone net profit rises 10.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales rise 49.69% to Rs 36.42 crore

Net profit of Crest Ventures rose 10.16% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.69% to Rs 36.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.72% to Rs 78.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.47% to Rs 164.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 139.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales36.4224.33 50 164.10139.69 17 OPM %34.7655.77 -72.2065.68 - PBDT8.077.74 4 98.5969.45 42 PBT7.316.98 5 95.5866.45 44 NP4.884.43 10 78.8249.66 59

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

