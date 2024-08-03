Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit declines 9.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.62% to Rs 45.52 crore

Net profit of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals declined 9.14% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 42.62% to Rs 45.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.45.5279.3315.669.739.9010.637.378.015.375.91

