Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit rises 38.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.52% to Rs 9.57 crore

Net profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves rose 38.07% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.52% to Rs 9.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9.5710.9433.5428.704.633.154.372.923.012.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News