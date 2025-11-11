Cheviot Company standalone net profit declines 19.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.10% to Rs 148.21 crore

Net profit of Cheviot Company declined 19.70% to Rs 14.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 44.10% to Rs 148.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 102.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.148.21102.8515.2410.0422.2326.6120.2224.9714.8418.48

