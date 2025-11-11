Suven Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 77.31 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 64.20% to Rs 0.92 crore

Net Loss of Suven Life Sciences reported to Rs 77.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 49.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 64.20% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.922.57-8670.65-2031.52-75.99-48.19-77.31-49.64-77.31-49.64

