China's benchmark up 0.43%

The dollar recovered slightly, and gold slipped from a nearly four-week high hit the previous day while oil prices continued their sharp rise due to escalating geopolitical tensions, stalled Iran nuclear talks and wildfire-related supply disruptions.
China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.43 percent to 3,361.98 as weak PMI data as well as looming trade risks spurred stimulus hopes.
China's manufacturing activity in May shrank at its fastest pace since September 2022, a private survey showed earlier today.
