Larsen & Toubro wins orders for its water & effluent biz

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The Water & Effluent Treatment (WET) business vertical of L&T has secured significant orders from the Public Health Engineering Department of Rajasthan. According to the company's project classification, the orders are classified as 'Significant' ranging between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

It has won an EPC order for the Rajasthan Rural Water Supply and Fluorosis Mitigation Project Phase II, Package-1. The scope encompasses supply & installation of 5,251-km transmission and distribution pipelines, construction of 38 ground level reservoirs with an aggregate capacity of 40 ML, 20 pump houses and 132 overhead service reservoirs with an aggregate capacity of 25 ML.

The project is aimed at meeting the demand for water in 285 villages and the towns of Surajgarh and Udaipurwati in Jhunjhunu district.

Another project won by the business vertical pertains to strengthening and rehabilitation of the water supply system on the Kekri-Sarwar sector in Ajmer district. The scope of the project includes the supply & installation of 43-km transmission pipelines.

Associated electromechanical, instrumentation, automation and SCADA works, 1 year defects liability period and 10 years operations & maintenance are also in the scope of both the projects.

These repeat orders is a testament to L&T's capabilities in the execution of water infrastructure projects. L&T has so far delivered 24 such water projects alone in Rajasthan.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

