US stocks stay supported

The US stocks edged up in last session as broad focus stayed on trade talks. The Nasdaq climbed 128.85 points or 0.7 percent at 19,242.61, the S&P 500 rose 24.25 points or 0.4 percent to 5,935.94 and the Dow added 35.41 points or 0.1 percent to 42,305.38. Economic cues were tepid as the ISM said its manufacturing PMI eased to 48.5 in May from 48.7 in April, with a reading below 50 indicating contraction. With the decline, the manufacturing PMI dipped to its lowest level hitting 48.4 in November 2024. Meanwhile, the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell failed to comment on the US economic outlook amid market uncertainty due to Trump tariffs.

