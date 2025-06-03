PM says India emerging as leading force in global space-aviation convergence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) 81st Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the plenary session of the World Air Transport Summit (WATS) in New Delhi. He highlighted India's emergence as a global leader in aviation and space convergence. PM noted that India is emerging as a leading force in the global space-aviation convergence. He described India as the world's third-largest domestic aviation market, with 240 million passengers annually, surpassing the population of most countries. By 2030, this figure is projected to reach 500 million, with air cargo expected to grow from 3.5 million metric tons to 10 million metric tons by the decade's end.

PM Modi underscored the success of the UDAN scheme, which has enabled over 15 million passengers, many first-time flyers, to access affordable air travel, calling it a "golden chapter" in Indian aviation history. He highlighted the expansion of operational airports from 74 in 2014 to 162 today, with an annual passenger handling capacity of 500 million. Indian carriers have ordered over 2,000 new aircraft, signaling robust growth, while the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) sector has grown from 96 facilities in 2014 to 154, bolstered by 100% FDI, GST reductions, and tax rationalization.