Lokesh Machines bags Rs 6-cr order from Assam Rifles

Lokesh Machines has secured a supply order worth Rs 6.30 crore from the Directorate General of Assam Rifles under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

The order entails the supply of 9x19mm carbines along with accessories, essential spares, and gauges. Awarded by a domestic entity, the contract is scheduled to be executed within 90 days from the date of issuance of the Acceptance of Tender.

Lokesh Machines is engaged in the business of manufacturing special purpose machines (SPM), general purpose machines/CNC lathes (GPM), connecting rods, and machining cylinder blocks and heads.

On a standalone basis, Lokesh Machines' net profit declined 81.74% to Rs 0.63 crore, while net sales declined 33.05% to Rs 50.43 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.