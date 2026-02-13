Info Edge Q3 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 246 cr

Info Edge (India) reported a 23.11% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 246.45 crore on 13.85% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 764.55 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before exceptional item and tax rose 10.82% YoY to Rs 378.42 crore during the quarter. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 48.75 crore in Q3 FY26, primarily related to labour code compliance.

The recruitment business's year-on-yearrevenue growth improved slightly in Q3, compared with Q2, while non-recruitment businesses also continued to grow and generated positive cash during the quarter

The company reported a 11.8% year-on-year growth in standalone billings for the quarter, reaching Rs 747.2 crore. Billings in the recruitment business grew by 11.0%, while the non-recruitment portfolio, 99acres (real estate), Jeevansathi (matchmaking), and Shiksha (education), combined, recorded growth of 14.1%.

The standalone business generated cash from operations (before taxes) of Rs 376.1 crore for the quarter. Hitesh Oberoi, managing director and chief executive officer, said, Q3FY26 saw steady business growth and improved operating profitability, driven by the resilience of our Recruitment business amid an uncertain hiring environment. 99acres and Jeevansathi continued to build on their growth momentum while further gaining market share and strengthening their market positions. Ambarish Raghuvanshi, CFO, said, With steady revenue growth, our operating profit margins improved in the recruitment business sequentially by 300 basis points, and non-recruitment businesses combined also were cash positive. Info Edge (India) is India's premier online classifieds company in recruitment, matrimony, real estate, education and related services.