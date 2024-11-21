Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China Shanghai composite index edges up slightly

China Shanghai composite index edges up slightly

Image
Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Disappointing guidance from tech giant Nvidia offered little cheer for Asian markets rattled by uncertainty over Bank of Japan's monetary policy plans, and less-than-expected stimulus measures from China. Comments from Bank of Japan Governor that monetary policy stance would be dictated meeting by meeting based on data also unnerved markets.

China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.07 percent to finish trading at 3,370.40. The day's trading ranged between 3,378.52 and 3,348.86. The Shenzhen Component Index edged down 0.07 percent to close at 10,819.88.

The People's Bank of China left its benchmark lending rates unchanged on Wednesday as it monitor the impact of recent policy adjustments.

The PBoC maintained its one-year loan prime rate at 3.10 percent. Likewise, the five-year LPR, the benchmark for mortgage rates, was retained at 3.60 percent.

The bank had cut its both LPRs by 25 basis points each in October.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IND vs AUS 1st Test: Optus Stadium pitch report, Perth weather on Nov 22

ECBs net inflows rise to $7.9 bn in H1FY25 from $6.8 bn in H1FY24: RBI data

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2025: Major updates every student should know

Russia launches intercontinental ballistic missile attack on Ukraine

LIVE news: Ola Electric begins restructuring, may lay off nearly 500 employees

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story