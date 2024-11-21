Nifty November futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX rallied 2.09% to 15.99.

The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 23,350.85, a premium of 0.94 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,349.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 168.60 points or 0.72% to 23,349.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 2.09% to 15.99.

Adani Enterprises, State Bank of India and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News