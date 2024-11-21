Nifty November futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX rallied 2.09% to 15.99.The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 23,350.85, a premium of 0.94 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,349.90 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 168.60 points or 0.72% to 23,349.90.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 2.09% to 15.99.
Adani Enterprises, State Bank of India and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.
