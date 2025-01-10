Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China Shanghai composite index tumbles 1.33%

China Shanghai composite index tumbles 1.33%

Image
Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks retreated on Friday as the U.S. jobs report loomed, China growth worries persisted, and traders remained on alert for a rising risk of Japanese authorities intervening to support the yen.

The dollar held steady in Asian trade and looked set to extend its longest weekly winning streak in over a year.

10-year U.S. Treasury yields hovered around nine-month highs after Federal Reserve officials signaled concerns that President-elect Donald Trump's policies could stoke inflation.

Gold edged up slightly to hover near a four-week high while oil prices were on track for a third straight week of gains as cold weather gripped parts of the United States and Europe, boosting winter fuel demand.

Chinese markets fell amid concerns about slowing growth and deflation fears.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite tumbled 1.33 percent to 3,168.52 and the yuan slipped to a new 16-month low as the People's Bank of China announced a suspension of government bond purchases amid record-low bond yields.

Sunac China shares plummeted 26 percent after a liquidation petition was filed against the property developer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market extent losses for 3rd day; broader mrkt tumbles

CESC drops as PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 265 crore in Q3

Nifty ends below 23,450; media shares tumble; VIX gains 1.75%

Syrma SGS Technology partners with MSI

Windlas Biotech receives GMP certification for its new state-of-the-art injectable facility

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story