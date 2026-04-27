Chinas stock markets closed slightly higher on Monday, continuing last weeks gains as strong economic data lifted investor confidence.

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.16% to 4,086, while the Shenzhen Component gained 0.37% to 14,996.

Industrial profits in China increased by 15.5% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to a year earlier, improving slightly from earlier months. This growth came despite ongoing concerns about the Middle East conflict, which could impact global trade and supply chains.

There was also positive news on prices, as producer prices showed signs of recovery after more than three years of decline, helping support industrial companies.