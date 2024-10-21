Chinese markets end slightly higher after rate cut

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday as China's central bank once again cut interest rates and the country's banks slashed borrowing costs to combat the country's stubborn economic slump.

The dollar fell as global finance chiefs gather in Washington this week amid intense uncertainty over wars in the Middle East and Europe, and uncertainty around the U.S. presidential election.

Gold reached another record high while oil prices recovered some ground, after having fallen nearly 8 percent last week on China demand concerns.

Israel opened up a fresh military assault on Hezbollah's strongholds in Lebanon, a day after a drone exploded next to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private home.