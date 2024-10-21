Crown Lifters standalone net profit rises 102.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.27% to Rs 7.56 crore

Net profit of Crown Lifters rose 102.86% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 44.27% to Rs 7.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.7.565.2460.7151.154.252.432.851.052.131.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp