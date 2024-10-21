Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers standalone net profit rises 226.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.23% to Rs 14.68 crore

Net profit of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers rose 226.32% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.23% to Rs 14.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.14.6813.0813.6911.541.681.160.830.260.620.19

