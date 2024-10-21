Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers standalone net profit rises 226.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 12.23% to Rs 14.68 crore

Net profit of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers rose 226.32% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.23% to Rs 14.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.6813.08 12 OPM %13.6911.54 -PBDT1.681.16 45 PBT0.830.26 219 NP0.620.19 226

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

