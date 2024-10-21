Wendt India consolidated net profit rises 19.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.31% to Rs 55.09 crore

Net profit of Wendt India rose 19.44% to Rs 10.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.31% to Rs 55.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.55.0950.4023.0024.7015.4314.1213.1611.9910.698.95

