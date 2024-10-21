Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 1.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 9.96% to Rs 1433.95 crore

Net profit of City Union Bank rose 1.63% to Rs 285.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 280.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 9.96% to Rs 1433.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1304.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1433.951304.05 10 OPM %68.5770.10 -PBDT358.18330.61 8 PBT358.18330.61 8 NP285.18280.61 2

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

