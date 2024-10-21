City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 1.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 9.96% to Rs 1433.95 crore

Net profit of City Union Bank rose 1.63% to Rs 285.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 280.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 9.96% to Rs 1433.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1304.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1433.951304.0568.5770.10358.18330.61358.18330.61285.18280.61

