Suraj consolidated net profit rises 52.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.30% to Rs 56.64 crore

Net profit of Suraj rose 52.96% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 33.30% to Rs 56.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 84.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.56.6484.9214.718.8111.028.048.485.806.474.23

