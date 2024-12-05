Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2024 futures closed at 24,775.35, a premium of 66.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,708.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 240.95 points or 0.98% to 24,708.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.53% to 14.53.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 December 2024.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

