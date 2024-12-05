Afcons completes longest tunnelling in phase-IV of Delhi Metro

Afcons Infrastructure achieved a significant milestone today in Delhi Metro Phase IV by completing the longest tunnelling drive between the Tughlakabad Airforce Launching Shaft and Maa Anandmayee Marg Station on the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor.

The DC-07 package includes three stations, 11.26 km of tunnelling, a 223-meter ramp, and a 119-meter cut-and-cover section. The three underground stations are Maa Anandmayee Marg Station, Tughlakabad Railway Colony Station, and Tughlakabad Station. This package is part of the Aerocity to Tughlakabad Corridor (Line-10) of Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro, with a total route length of 23.62 km.

The 105-meter-long TBM was used in achieving this significant tunnel breakthrough. The new tunnel has been constructed at an average depth of approximately 16 meters, with around 1,894 rings installed, each with an inner diameter of 5.8 meters.

Two parallel circular tunnels for up-and-down movement are being constructed along this stretch as part of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor. The breakthrough on the other parallel tunnel is expected in January 2025.

