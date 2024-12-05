Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 1.95%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty IT index closed up 1.95% at 44806.4 today. The index is up 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained 2.52%, Infosys Ltd added 2.41% and LTIMindtree Ltd rose 2.02%. The Nifty IT index is up 36.00% over last one year compared to the 18.01% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Services Sector index added 1.17% and Nifty India Consumption index gained 1.14% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.98% to close at 24708.4 while the SENSEX added 1.00% to close at 81765.86 today.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

