Kanco Tea & Industries consolidated net profit rises 143.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 11.47% to Rs 27.48 crore

Net profit of Kanco Tea & Industries rose 143.24% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 11.47% to Rs 27.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales27.4831.04 -11 OPM %25.1113.82 -PBDT6.103.51 74 PBT5.422.84 91 NP5.402.22 143

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

