Kanco Tea & Industries consolidated net profit rises 143.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.47% to Rs 27.48 crore

Net profit of Kanco Tea & Industries rose 143.24% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 11.47% to Rs 27.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.27.4831.0425.1113.826.103.515.422.845.402.22

