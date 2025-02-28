Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Chitrakut Holdings standalone net profit declines 62.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 360.71% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net profit of Chitrakut Holdings declined 62.16% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 360.71% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.290.28 361 OPM %-6.98114.29 -PBDT-0.030.37 PL PBT-0.030.37 PL NP0.140.37 -62

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

