Chitrakut Holdings standalone net profit declines 62.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Chitrakut Holdings declined 62.16% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 360.71% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.290.28-6.98114.29-0.030.37-0.030.370.140.37

