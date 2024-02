Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 40.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 43.81% to Rs 6794.67 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 40.67% to Rs 467.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 332.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 43.81% to Rs 6794.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4724.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.6794.674724.7056.1753.181418.661013.691363.42969.61467.13332.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel