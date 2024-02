RBZ Jewellers standalone net profit rises 14.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 25.31% to Rs 115.80 crore

Net profit of RBZ Jewellers rose 14.33% to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 25.31% to Rs 115.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 92.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.115.8092.4110.3610.939.518.249.157.896.785.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel